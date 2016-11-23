Clipe de tăcere între îndoială şi extaz

« Centrul Cultural Spiritual Văratic | Principal

Iulie 18, 2017

Ana Urma

Moments of silence between doubt and ectasy

După volumul Doar cu pana inimii [Tanka] publicat la Editura Pim (2015), volum de incursiune în lirica niponă, de fapt o multitudine de poeme de meditaţie de înaltă ţinută scriitoricească, Vasilica Grigoraş ne oferă o nouă surpriză bilingvă, prin apariţia cărţii Ochi în ochi cu luna – tanka şi pentastihuri. Amănunte privind apariţia noului volum am aflat chiar de la distinsa autoare care, cu modestia ce o caracterizează, într-o discuţie lămuritoare mi-a mărturisit despre împrejurările, atmosfera dar şi neliniştile fireşti ale existenţei care, pe măsura consumării datorită neasemuitului ei dar de a visa în cuvinte, au luat forma poemelor cuprinse între cele două coperte. Pornind de la o sintagmă sau după o idee unitară, cuvântul determinant fiind bolduit, poemele apar grupate câte trei după aceste criterii, în minicapitole cu titluri sugestive: Concert de greieri, Spre asfinţit, Frisonul luminii, Fără îndoială, Clipe de tăcere, Rădăcini, etc. Se simte pe parcursul lecturii o nostalgie a trecerii timpului, o atitudine meditativă uşor aforistică asupra vieţii, a umanului. Un abandon tainic va scoate la lumină, treptat, unda nevăzută a gândirii, a cugetării omului implicat între cerinţele şi îndatoririle vieţii. Se pare că autoarea a descoperit în apele propriei oglinzi, oglinda fiinţei, izvorul discursului liric şi calea spre inima publicului.

În calitatea mea de cititor m-am transpus ipostazelor transmise de cuvinte, dornic să descopăr fiorul liric şi emoţia dincolo de formă, număr de silabe, dincolo de subtitlu, denumire sau rigorile severe ale genului, de obârşie nipon. M-am lăsat în voia cuvintelor, fără a cerceta analitic, fără să caut procedeele stilistice sau valorile estetice specifice unui gen anume şi, imaginile inefabilului au venit spre mine, prin frumoase poeme. Cred că afinităţi neştiute ne aduc împreună, într-o meditaţie şi contemplare universală cu vădite accente de umanitate, dând cuvintelor greutate, căutarea răbdătoare a amănuntului, a frumuseţii clipei, o frumuseţe gravă şi delicată, plină de emoţie. Mă voi referi în continuare la câteva poeme dintre cele cuprinse în minicapitolele citate mai sus.

Pornind de la însemnări voit simple şi reale: concert de greieri / în plină stagiune / pe prispa casei, urmate de respirarea plină de sinceritate: la adăpostul nopţii / şi secretele noastre, se creează acel cadru idilic cu care, mare parte dintre noi, ne identificăm. Alăturarea fericită a cuvintelor din prima parte a poemului stagiune şi prispa casei, fac trecerea de la contemplarea destinsă dar rece, spre clipa aproape senzitivă, plină de căldură şi însemnătate, subliniată în silabele cuvintelor secretele noastre. (Concert de greieri)

În primul poem din secvenţa Spre asfinţit, o simplă aluzie la cireşele amare, îmi trimite gândul la rotirea pe orbita vieţii, la vicisitudinile ei, somnul, trezirea şi revenirea inevitabilă în matca rodnică a tinei, într-o solemnă religiozitate: Îngenunchiat strâng / cireşele amare / în plin asfinţit – descopăr destinaţia / însă uit cărarea.

În următorul poem din aceiaşi secvenţă, curgerea ireversibilă a timpului sugerată de nisipul clepsidrei îndeamnă la reflecţie, împăcarea cu sine şi mai ales cu semenii, într-un cuvânt despietrirea, dăruirea. Dăruirea ne stă în putere, la fel ca şi gestul întoarcerii clepsidrei. Se subînţelege aici prezenţa şi importanţa unui interlocutor intim căruia îi încredinţează cu sinceritate gândul devenit rugă: Palide raze / în nisipul clepsidrei / aproape de-apus – mă doare lacrima ta / şi înalţ o rugăciune. (Spre asfinţit)

Fiecare poem din Frisonul luminii este străbătut de firul roşu al credinţei că pe drumul devenirii vom şi găsi ceea ce căutăm. Între şovăire şi privirea atentă lumina poate avea adâncimi, realitatea obişnuită poate deveni una magică, înfăptuită printr-o altfel de vedere, cea lăuntrică. Cum altfel dacă nu însemnate cu lumină sunt şi cuvintele poemului: Copaci înfloriţi / pe oglinda râului / un blând vitraliu – în zori de zi-mbrăţişez / adâncimea luminii.

Ajungem, în secvenţa următoare, la sertarul cu vise al memoriei în care, euri contrarii se ciocnesc şi din acele atingeri fulgurante se naşte ideea de zbor, de înălţare. În faţa culorii de ceară a îndoielii aripa triumfă: Adesea simt că-n / sertarul memoriei / sunt încă vise – îmi scutur îndoiala / şi-mi deschid aripile. Sau, printre fulgi de nea fiinţa pătrunsă de gerul raţiunii, purificată parcă, face loc aceloraşi contrarii. De astă dată cu valoare de certitudine: fără îndoială sub / cenuşă-s cărbuni aprinşi (Fără îndoială)

Şi, după un concert de greieri, spre asfinţit, sub frisonul luminii, fără îndoială în clipe de tăcere se va produce un miracol. Cel al evadării, dar nu oricum, evadarea în alb, albul foii, aducându-i astfel împlinirea. Mi-am permis să mă joc folosind în exprimarea de mai sus chiar cuvintele autoarei. Sunt titlurile minicapitolelor de început ale cărţii. Şi, revenind: Uneori / înşirăm clipe de tăcere / în firul vieţii, ca şi cum am număra în întuneric mătănii sau am înşira pe aţă seminţe de pin, pentru un scop numai de noi ştiut sau, pentru a rămâne faţă în faţă cu noi înşine: răsucim cheia-n uşa / unor lecţii de viaţă (Clipe de tăcere).

În următorul poem vom urmări rostul şi importanţa rădăcinilor, fără care am fi asemenea frunzelor în vânt: Prin ceaţa deasă / toiagul umilinţei / în dezordine – la poarta încercărilor / rădăcinile adânci; să observăm aici legătura subtilă dintre toiag şi rădăcini. În drumul spre desăvârşire avem nevoie de un sprijin, acel toiag (al umilinţei) poate deveni sceptru. Răbdarea, înţelegerea, statornicia, adânc înrădăcinate în fiinţa noastră, cu umiliţă vor ieşi la lumină.

În final voi comenta două poeme, alese la întâmplare. Astfel:

Pulberi de lună

brodează clipele în

fresca unui vis –

deşertul de regrete

brăzdat de-amare lacrimi

Un semtiment de zădărncie al inimii tânjind mereu după ceva dispărut; întâlnim aici o metaforă extinsă: pulberi, vis, deşert, transformate de amarul lacrimei în regret profund. Cele două cuvinte: brodează şi brăzdat, prin analogie, dau fluiditate şi supleţe poemului.

Mult mai ancorat în realitate următorul poem:

Sub ceru-nstelat

umbrele catargului

şterse de valuri –

pun geană peste geană

înecând nesomnul.

Imaginea catargului dispărut fără urmă, poate semnifica sfârşitul sau începutul unei călătorii în expansiune de sine, odihnitoare şi plină de mister.

Un fior ascuns străbate cartea ca întreg, extazul contemplativ împletindu-se cu o nostalgie a depărtărilor, a solitudinii. Demersul expus în cuvântul de mai sus, este în strânsă legătură cu starea mea de spirit în acest moment al lecturii şi aşternerii pe hârtie a impresiilor. Libertatea interpretării şi împăcărea propriei imaginaţii cu prezentul zgomotos al vieţii, mă determină să afirm că Vasilica Grigoraş ştie să transmită, cu emoţie, adevăruri universal valabile, starea de creştere a fiinţei pe drumul imaginar al înţelegerii spre tărâmul comun, situat în sfera idealului şi sensibilităţii multora dintre noi.

Ana Urma (23.11.2016)

Moments of silence

between doubt and ectasy

After the Tanka volume Only with the pen of the heart, published at Pim Publishing House in 2015, a journey volume through the Nipon lyrics, in fact a multitude of meditation poems of a higly writing figure, Vasilica Grigoras is offering us a new bilingual surprise by releasing the book « Looking the moon in the eye – tanka and pentastiches ».

I found details on the new volume release right from the distinguished author who, with the modesty that is charactirizing her, confessed me about the circumstances, the background and the natural unrests of the existences which, as her unprecious gift to dream in words was in progress, took the shape of the poems comprised between the two covers.

Starting from one sentence or following a unitary idea, with the determinant word in bold, the poems are grouped in three following these criteria, in mini-chapters with suggestive titles : Cricket concert, To the twilight, The shiver of light, Without any doubt, Moments of silence, Roots, etc.

While reading one feels a nostalgia of the time passing, a slightly aphoristic contemplative attitude over life, over the humanness. A secret abandon will gradually bring to light the unseen wave of thinking, of the thinking of the human being involved between the life’s demands and duties. It seems that the author discovered in the waters of her own mirror, the human being’s mirror, the spring of the lyrical speech and the way to the audience’s heart.

As a reader, I transposed myself to the states transmitted by words, eager to discover the lyrical shiver beyond shape, number of syllabes, beyond subtitle, name and the severe rigors of the Nipon-born genre. I abandoned myself to words, without an analytic introspection, without looking for the stylistic procedures or the aesthetic values typical to a certain genre and, the images of termless came towards me, through beautiful poems.

I believe that unknown affinities bring us together, in a universal meditation and contemplation with obvious accents of humanity, giving weight to words, the patient search for the detail, for the beauty of the moment, a serious and delicate beauty, full of emotion. I shall further refer to several poems included in the above-mentioned quoted mini-chapters.

Starting from deliberately simple and real notes : cricket concert/in season/on the house porch, followed by the fully sincere breath : safe from the night/and our secrets, an idylic background takes shape, with which most of us is identifying.

The happy juxtaposition of the words from the first part of the poem, season and the house porch, enable us passing from the loose but cold contemplation, to the almost sensitive, full of warmth and significance moment, underlined in the syllabes of the words our secretes. (Cricket concert).

In the first poem in the sequence « To the twilight », a mere hint to the bitter cherries, makes me think to the gravitation on the life’s orbit, to its tides, to the sleep, the wake and the inevitable return in the fertile layer of the earth, in a solemn religiousness : on bedded knees I pick up/the bitter cherries/in full twilight-I discover the destination/ but I forget the path.

In the next poem of the same sequence, the irreversible time lapse suggested by the sand glass urges to reflection, to self reconciliation and, most of all, to reconciliation with the fellow men, in a word, devotion, non-obduracy. The devotion is in our hands, just like the move to turn the sand glass upside down.

One inheres here the presence and the importance of an intimate interlocutor who is sincerely entrusted the thought that became prayer : Pale sun rays/in the sand glass/close to twilight-your tear is hurting me/and I fly a prayer. (To the twilight).

Every poem in the Shiver of light is crossed by the red strand of the belief that we’ll going to find what we are looking for on the way of becoming. Between hesitation and the careful look, the light can have depths, the common reality can become a magic one, accomplished by such a sight, the inner one. As expected, the poem’s words are earmarked with light. Blooming trees/on the river’s mirror/a gentle stained glass-I embrace in early bright/the depth of the light.

We come to the next sequence, to the dream drawer of the memory where opposite egoes are clashing and from those flaky touches the idea of flight, of rising, is born.

The wing is exulting over the wax color of the doubt : I seldom feel that in/the memory’s drawer/there are still dreams-I shake up my doubt/and open my wings. Or, amid snow flakes, the human being starved with the cold of reason, as of purified, gives place to opposites. This time with value of certitude : undoubtedly under/the ash there are live coal (Undoubtedly).

And, after a cricket concert, to the twilight, under the shiver of light, undoubtedly in some moments of silence, a miracle will happen. The miracle of escape, but not anyhow, the escape in the white, the white paper, thus bringing completion.

I took the freedom of playing using precisely the author’s words in the above-mentioned text. There are the titles of the mini-chapters from the beginning of the book. And coming back : Sometimes/we string moments of silence/in the life’s vital thread, just like we’d string pine seeds to a goal that only we know or, to remain face to face with ourselves : we twist the key in the door/of some lessons of life. (Moments of silence).

In the next poem we’ll watch the sense and importance of the roots, as we’d be like leaves in the wind without them : Through thick fog/the rod of humility/deranged-at the attempts’ gate/deep roots ; let’s notice here the subtle link between the rod and roots. On the way to completion we need a crutch, that rod (of humility) can become sceptre. Patience, understanding, stability, deeply rooted in our being, will all slowly come to light.

In the end, I will comment two poems, chosen at random. So :

Dusts of moon

Embroider the moments in

The fresco of a dream-

Desert of regrets

Grooved by bitter tears

A vainness feeling of the heart always longing after something gone missing : we see here an extended metaphor : dusts, dream, desert, turned by the bitter tear in deep regret. The two words : embroider and grooved, are analogously providing the poem with fluidity and grace.

Much more pegged into reality is the next poem :

Under the starlight sky

The shadows of the mast

Cleaned by waves-

take a nap

drowning the insomnia.

The image of the mast gone missing traceless may mean the end or the beginning of a resting and full of mystery journey to the self expansion.

A hidden shiver is crossing the book as a whole, the contemplative ecstasy blending with a nostalgia of the distances, of the solitude. The intention of the above foreword is in closed connection with my state of mind at the moment of the reading and of noting down my impressions.

The freedom of interpretation and the make up of her own imagination with the noisy present of the life make me assert that Vasilica Grigoras knows to emotionally communicate general valid truths, the rise of the human being on the imaginary path of the understanding to the common realm located near the ideal and sensitivity of many of us.

Ana Urma (23.11.2016)

*

(Prefața la volumul bilingv semnat de Vasilica Grigoraș, Ochi în ochi cu luna – Tanka şi pentastihuri / Looking the moon in the eye – Tanka and pentastiches,

Editura Scripta manent, Napier (NZ), 2017)

Traducere / Translation: Alina Lavinia Grigoraș

Coperta / Cover: Radu Ticu Grigoraş

Consilier editorial / Editorial adviser: Valentina Teclici

Comentarii