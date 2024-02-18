Basketball Ireland’s Instagram Account Unexpectedly Removed

In a remarkable turn of events, Basketball Ireland announced the unexpected deletion of their Instagram account. This follows a contentious match between the Irish women’s basketball team and Israel, where the former had been urged to boycott due to ongoing conflicts involving Israel. Despite the pressure, the game was played as scheduled.

Summary: Basketball Ireland’s Instagram presence has been lost, and the organization is appealing what they regard as an unwarranted action by the social media platform’s owner, Meta. The organization, which routinely uses its social media to promote basketball at all levels within Ireland, expressed confusion and concern over the permanent disabling of its account. This incident occurred amid increased scrutiny due to Ireland’s recent basketball qualifier game against Israel. Basketball Ireland maintains that their posts have not violated any social media standards that would justify this action.

The international basketball body FIBA had mandated the match proceed; otherwise, Ireland faced serious sanctions, including substantial fines and eligibility restrictions for future tournaments. The game took place amidst a controversial atmosphere, with Israeli players involving military imagery and accusations of antisemitism lobbed against the Irish team.

In their official statement, Basketball Ireland emphasized its commitment to showcasing the sport from the grassroots to the elite level and denied any content justification for this extreme measure taken by Meta. The controversy and additional attention appear to be contributing factors to Ireland’s official basketball governing body losing their Instagram privileges.

While appealing the permanent removal, Basketball Ireland has not let this setback stifle its online activity, continuing to engage with fans and the basketball community through other platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, and a newly established Instagram page under the handle @ireland.basketball.

Key Terms and Definitions

– Meta: The parent company of Instagram and other social media platforms like Facebook.

– FIBA: The International Basketball Federation, which governs international basketball competitions.

– Sanctions: Penalties imposed by an authority (in this case, FIBA) for breaking rules or regulations, including fines and eligibility restrictions.

