Biden Campaign and Team GB Embrace TikTok for Outreach and Sponsorship Deals

In strategic moves to engage with younger audiences, the Biden 2024 reelection campaign and Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic teams have recently forged new pathways on TikTok. President Joe Biden’s campaign leveraged the Super Bowl’s massive viewership to launch its TikTok account, aiming to connect with youthful voters. The following day, in a similar quest for digital influence, Britain’s athletes teamed up with TikTok, embarking on a sponsorship journey that promises to augment their online presence as they gear up for the Paris Olympics.

The President’s campaign seeks to be present across the social media spectrum, expanding their reach to platforms such as Instagram and Truth Social. Meanwhile, the Trump camp, with Donald Trump as the Republican leader, is notably absent from TikTok. Despite federal reservations about TikTok’s security—having agencies rid their devices of the app due to data privacy concerns—Biden’s campaign assures that they’re taking stringent measures to safeguard their presence on the platform. Similarly, the UK had previously banned TikTok on government phones, signaling security unease.

Great Britain’s Olympians are set to enjoy greater exposure as TikTok will feature them prominently in the Paris Games content, extended through various media channels. This elevated exposure coincides with the International Olympic Committee’s softened stance on digital advertising during the Olympics.

Tapping into the cultural zeitgeist, the Biden-Harris HQ TikTok account even satirized a controversial Super Bowl conspiracy theory, showcasing a sense of humor that may resonate well with the app’s young user base. Just as the sun set on February 11, the new Biden-Harris TikTok crusade had already seen a following of over 10,000.

Reported by Reuters and involving the keen insights of Helen Reid, this development marks a significant shift in how political and sports organizations aim to capture the hearts of the digitally-savvy generation.

