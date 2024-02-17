Bihar Officials Temporarily Shut Down Social Media in Darbhanga Due to Communal Tensions

In response to recent community tensions in Darbhanga district, Bihar, the state government has decided to implement a 48-hour suspension of all social media and messaging services. This blackout, which started at 2 pm on a Saturday, is aimed at preserving social harmony and preventing the spread of potentially harmful rumors following a confrontation that occurred during a religious procession.

The decision came after senior officials in Darbhanga, including the District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SSP), recommended the suspension as a necessary move to maintain peace. The disturbance arose in Bahera market amid Saraswati idol immersion, where altercations broke out between two community groups, leading to the registration of multiple FIRs and the arrest of over 50 individuals.

The prohibition on digital communications platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Telegram is to last until the afternoon of February 19, although government internet operations and internet-based services are exempt from this ban. As the district works to control the situation and ensure public safety, the local administration, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jagunath Jala Reddy, has actively enforced law and order, resulting in numerous arrests and further investigations into the incident.

FAQ on Social Media Suspension in Darbhanga, Bihar

Q: Why has there been a social media blackout in Darbhanga district, Bihar?

A: The state government has imposed a 48-hour suspension of all social media and messaging services to prevent the spread of false information and maintain social harmony following a confrontation during a religious procession that led to community tensions.

Q: When did the social media ban start?

A: The suspension was initiated at 2 pm on a Saturday and is expected to last until the afternoon of February 19.

Q: What caused the conflict in Darbhanga?

A: Tensions rose during Saraswati idol immersion in Bahera market, where clashes broke out between two community groups.

Q: What has been the result of these clashes?

A: Several FIRs were registered, and over 50 individuals have been arrested related to the disturbances. Further investigations are ongoing.

Q: Which services are affected by the ban?

A: Popular digital communication platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Telegram are all included in the blackout.

Q: Are there any exemptions to the social media suspension?

A: Government internet operations and internet-based services are exempt from this ban.

Q: Who is enforcing the ban and maintaining law and order?

A: The local administration, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jagunath Jala Reddy, is actively enforcing the law and the social media suspension.

Definitions of Key Terms and Jargon

– Social Media Blackout: A temporary suspension of social media platforms to control the spread of information.

– FIR: First Information Report, an initial report to authorities concerning a criminal offense, leading to an investigation.

– DM: District Magistrate, a senior government official in charge of a district in India.

– SSP: Senior Superintendent of Police, a senior officer in the police force.

