Bizarre Admit Card Incident Shocks UP Police Recruitment Authorities

In a noteworthy event that underscores the challenges of online recruitment processes, the Uttar Pradesh Police faced an unusual situation where an admit card with the photograph of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone appeared for the constable recruitment examination. The card, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, features the name “Sunny Leon,” a slight misspelling of the actress’s name, alongside her picture.

The anomaly was first noticed when the admit card designated an exam center in Kannauj’s Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College for the examination held on February 17. The mobile number and the address listed in the registration belonged to a UP resident and a Mumbai location, respectively. Despite the controversy, the college clarified that no one appeared for the examination with the said admit card.

The police stated that the admit card in question was not genuine and have traced it back to a mischievous act by an individual during the registration phase. Directives have been given to the person behind the prank, requesting their presence at the center with valid identification for further clarification.

As a matter of fact-checking and cybersecurity, the case has been handed over to the Kannauj Police cyber cell for a thorough investigation. This episode occurs amidst tight security enhancements for the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam, which is being meticulously conducted across the state. The strict measures come as a response to the recent arrests of over a hundred individuals statewide for fraudulent activities related to the examination.

FAQ Section

1. What happened with the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam admit card?

An admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination circulated on social media, featuring the photograph of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and the name “Sunny Leon.”

2. Where was the examination center mentioned on the questionable admit card?

The exam center was designated at Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Kannauj.

3. Did anyone appear with the fraudulent admit card?

No, the college confirmed that no one appeared for the exam with the said admit card.

4. What has been the response of the police to this incident?

The Uttar Pradesh Police have declared the admit card fake, stating it was the result of a prank during the registration process. They have asked the individual responsible to present themselves for further clarification.

5. What actions are being taken regarding this incident?

The case has been turned over to the Kannauj Police cyber cell for a comprehensive investigation.

6. Why are the security measures for the examination being emphasized?

Tight security measures are in place for the constable recruitment exam in response to recent fraudulent activities connected to the examination, including the arrests of over a hundred individuals statewide for malpractices.

Definitions

– Admit Card: A card provided to candidates which serves as proof of their eligibility to take an exam. It typically includes the candidate’s name, photo, exam details, and other identifying information.

– Constable Recruitment Examination: A competitive exam held to select candidates for the position of constable in a police force.

– Cyber Cell: A specialized unit within the police force that handles cybercrime and related investigations.

– Fraudulent Activities: Illegal actions conducted with the intent to deceive, including forgeries and the use of false information.

