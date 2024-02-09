Controversial Claim of Cat Meat Sales in Malaysia Retracted by Filmmaker

Recent online furor erupted after UK-based cinematographer Ragib Choudhury shared a post that seemingly accused a butcher in Petaling Street, Malaysia, of selling cat meat. The post, initially uploaded on February 6 with provocative images and stark allegations, stirred significant backlash, prompting Choudhury to subsequently alter the caption and ultimately remove the post entirely. His initial description vividly placed the horrific scene at the butcher’s stall, complete with a narrative of a lady enacting the butchering. However, what followed was a wave of confusion and outcry, as the post’s validity was immediately brought into question, given the accompanying image dates from 2018.

The online community did not temper their disapproval, bombarding Choudhury’s social media with demands for an apology to the implicated butcher. Moreover, concerns were raised about animal welfare by other users, who criticized the conditions in which the cats were seemingly kept. On the back of these events, another user brought to light a defense of the butcher, highlighting that the cats pictured were actually pets belonging to the butcher’s relative.

Several netizens have come to the shopkeeper’s defense, asserting knowledge of the local understanding that the cats in question are well-known pet cats of the neighborhood. Indeed, video content from 2019 has since been presented to corroborate the ties between the cats and the butcher’s family.

In summary, while an unsettling scene was painted by a filmmaker on social media, the ensuing investigation by netizens and their responses led to a refutation of the disturbing claims, symbolizing a collective effort to protect both human and animal reputations in the age of instant information.

Definitions

– Cinematographer: A professional who oversees the camera and light crews working on a film, television production, or other live-action piece.

– Netizens: Active participants on the internet – especially those who engage in discussions or investigations on social platforms.

– Social Media Backlash: Strong negative reaction from a large group of people online, usually due to a controversial post or statement.

