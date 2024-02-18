Court Detains Man for Falsifying Police Misconduct Story on Social Media

Summary: A 34-year-old Cambodian man faces legal repercussions after fabricating a story about a traffic officer’s misconduct. Using a fictitious online persona, he alleged corrupt behavior by a senior police official, which instigated a police investigation that later cleared the officer and resulted in charges against the man himself.

This week in Phnom Penh, a case of malicious fabrication made headlines as Yim Sophana found himself behind bars, pending trial for dubious allegations against a police officer. Creating a fake social media profile named “Kong Molina,” Sophana crafted an enticing narrative, complete with a beautiful woman’s profile picture to lure public attention. He accused Traffic Officer Khieu Soklay of inappropriate conduct following a traffic violation near a key military facility.

Not stopping at mere accusations, the suspect asserted that he was targeted by the officer who had allegedly offered to refund a traffic fine in exchange for a date. The inventive story quickly spread online, propelled by doctored screenshots suggesting flirtatious exchanges.

The Phnom Penh Police conducted an in-depth investigation which led to the unraveling of Sophana’s deceit. The traffic officer was cleared of any wrongdoing, and the ruse was exposed, leaving the impersonator to face legal consequences. Sophana has been charged with malicious denunciation, an offense carrying a potential one-year imprisonment in Cambodia, and forgery, which could extend his sentence to three years.

In light of the incident, the Chief of Phnom Penh Police underscored the risks of social media misuse, advocating for vigilance and critical assessment before sharing or acting upon online information. Meanwhile, Sophana’s deception has sparked a conversation about the integrity of official conduct and the power of social media in shaping public opinion.

