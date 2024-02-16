Emerging Threat: Stealthy MMS Fingerprinting Uncovered as a Tool for Targeted Surveillance

An alarming cybersecurity revelation has unfolded as Israeli firm NSO Group is implicated in leveraging a discreet “MMS Fingerprint” attack against certain individuals via WhatsApp. According to a study by Swedish telecom security outfit Enea, this new form of intrusion allows for the clandestine extraction of device details without the need for user engagement. These revelations come amidst a broader conversation regarding privacy vulnerabilities in popular communication platforms.

Summary: Enea, a Swedish telecom security company, has revealed a concerning espionage technique utilized by the controversial NSO Group. This MMS Fingerprint attack, which gains information from users’ devices through WhatsApp without requiring any direct interaction, was notably directed at influential figures such as journalists and government officials. Enea’s investigation highlights the intricate mechanisms of this tactic and reminds users and network operators of the constant need to stay vigilant against evolving cybersecurity threats.

Enea’s in-depth analysis uncovered the mechanics behind the MMS Fingerprint assault. By dispatching a tailored MMS, attackers could stealthily ascertain the make and operating system of a target’s device. This information—known as the MMS UserAgent—provides a fertile ground for tailored cyberattacks or sophisticated phishing attempts. Contrary to the more familiar browser UserAgent strings, which come with their own privacy issues, the MMS UserAgent presents a different vector for exploitation.

The root of the problem, as identified by Enea, lies not in the devices themselves but within the complex sequence of events that occur when an MMS is processed. The investigation unveiled a potential exploit pathway via binary SMS—a legacy method for notifying devices of pending MMS messages without a data connection requirement.

To mitigate potential risks, the experts suggest disabling automatic MMS retrieval and implementing filters for suspicious binary SMS messages on the mobile network infrastructure. Despite these precautions, the fundamental systemic gaps within the mobile telecommunications space continue to pose challenges in the unending fight against covert surveillance practices.

