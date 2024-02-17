Enhanced Security and Scheduled Devotion for Shiv Jayanti at Shivneri Fort

In preparation for the revered Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Shivneri Fort, slated for February 19, Pune Rural Police have orchestrated an extensive security plan. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh, the festivities will see robust protection measures, including the deployment of approximately 1,100 police personnel and home guards on site.

In an effort to maintain order and facilitate a smooth flow of events, law enforcement officials have advised worshipers to schedule their visits post the ceremonial rituals led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which are expected to conclude around 10 a.m. on Monday. This management strategy is part of a series of steps taken to ensure public safety and to allow undisturbed worship for the multitude of devotees anticipated.

Additionally, the cyber security teams from Pune Rural Police are actively monitoring various social media outlets. Their vigilance is directed towards identifying and mitigating potential threats that could emerge online, thus preempting any incidents that could compromise safety during these significant cultural celebrations.

Furthermore, the police have reached out to social media platforms, urging the removal of specific posts that may have the potential to incite unrest, displaying the proactive approach of law enforcement agencies in the current digital age.

The organizational efforts of the Pune Rural Police highlight their commitment to both honoring traditional festivities and adapting to contemporary security needs in an interconnected world.

