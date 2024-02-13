EU Plans to Investigate TikTok’s Child Safety Measures Under New Digital Law

Summary: The European Union is reported to be gearing up for an investigation into TikTok’s adherence to child safety and privacy protocols. This follows hefty fines from individual member states and sets the stage for stringent scrutiny under the recent Digital Services Act.

In a move reflecting heightened focus on digital child protection, the European Union is reportedly poised to investigate social networking giant TikTok for its treatment of minors’ safety and personal data. The inquiry is spurred by concerns that the popular app may not be adequately shielding its youthful user base from harmful content and privacy breaches.

The anticipated probe will leverage the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a regulatory framework empowering strict measures against tech companies for lapses in content moderation and putting children at risk. A particular instance highlighting regulatory repercussions comes from Ireland, where TikTok was fined significantly for default public settings of underage users’ accounts and insufficient mitigation of dangers they face on the platform.

In response to previous sanctions and in anticipation of further obligations, TikTok enforced changes aimed to fortify privacy options, particularly for teenagers. The company asserts it has always offered users the choice between public and private accounts but emphasized its initiative in early 2021 to set young teens’ profiles to private as a default.

Aside from privacy, the EU consolidates its worries about minors being subjected to detrimental materials. With the power to impose fines up to 6% of a company’s annual turnover or enforce an outright ban for persistent violations, the pressure on TikTok intensifies. The economic stakes are high, as TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, witnessed billions in revenue last year, though exact financials remain undisclosed.

Informal interactions between TikTok and EU regulators have been reported, but no formal notification of an investigation has been issued. Previous EU demands for TikTok have entailed questions on their protection efforts for minors and usage patterns among children on the app.

This looming inquiry by the EU underscores the growing gravitation towards stringent regulation facing tech behemoths globally. The endeavor to safeguard the online space, especially for the younger demographic, becomes more pronounced as platforms like TikTok burgeon with minor-aged users. The EU’s commitment to prioritizing child safety through its DSA has already instigated probes into other platforms and serves as a determinate precedent for tech governance worldwide.

Definitions of Key Terms and Jargon

1. Digital Services Act (DSA): A comprehensive set of regulations that aim to create a safer digital space in the European Union by enforcing rules on online services, especially concerning content moderation and child safety.

2. Content Moderation: The process used by platforms to monitor, evaluate, and regulate the content posted by users to ensure it follows the service’s guidelines and laws.

3. Annual Turnover: The total sales and receipts of a company in a specified fiscal period before any deductions are made.

