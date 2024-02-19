European Commission Investigates TikTok Over User Protection Concerns

The European Commission has initiated an investigation into TikTok to ensure the social media platform adheres to the Digital Services Act (DSA), focusing on user safety, particularly for minors. The Commission’s scrutiny comes after a preliminary assessment of TikTok’s compliance report and its responses to prior information requests. This move by the European authorities aims to address potential shortcomings in TikTok’s approach to protecting young users, ensuring transparent advertising practices, and facilitating data access for research purposes.

Thierry Breton, the Commissioner for Internal Market, emphasized the importance of robust measures to shield children from online harm. The issue gains gravity as TikTok’s user base includes a vast number of young individuals, making it imperative for the app to establish effective age verification systems and address content that could be addictive or detrimental to children’s well-being. The Commissioner expressed the necessity for proportionate action to safeguard the mental and physical health of Europe’s youth.

The Commission’s investigation will be thorough, involving further information requests, inspections, and interviews. TikTok stands the chance of facing significant penalties – up to 6 percent of its global turnover – if found in breach of the DSA’s regulations. This inquiry marks the second instance of the Commission exercising its authority under the DSA against a Very Large Online Platform, underscoring Europe’s commitment to enforcing digital legislation.

The European Commission has begun formal proceedings against TikTok based on suspected contraventions of the DSA. These measures highlight the focus on protecting minors online and enhancing overall platform transparency and accountability. The investigation could lead to substantial fines if TikTok fails to meet the regulatory standards set by the EU.

