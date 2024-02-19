European Organizations Urge Privacy Guardians to Reconsider Meta’s Paid Subscription Model

A collective of advocacy groups has recently voiced concerns to the European Data Protection Board about the paid subscription model for privacy introduced by Meta platforms. The organizations in question argue that this model essentially monetizes user privacy, setting a dangerous precedent. Meta launched this initiative in November 2023, wherein users can pay for their privacy instead of being subjected to targeted advertising.

The consortium, led by privacy advocate Max Schrems’ organization NOYB, includes diverse organizations such as the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Wikimedia Europe, and the Electronic Privacy Information Centre. These groups worry that not only does the subscription service infringe on basic privacy rights by making them a paid feature, but also fear it could become a standard practice across the industry, thereby eroding the principle of privacy as a fundamental right.

In their defense, Meta has stated that their services comply with EU privacy regulations, offering users the autonomy to choose either a privacy-protected subscription service or a traditional ad-supported model. Those who do not opt-in for the subscription can continue using the platforms for free, financed by advertisements tailored to their usage patterns.

This discussion raises critical questions about the balance between users’ privacy rights and the business models of online platforms, signaling a critical moment for regulatory intervention in digital privacy practices.

### Definitions of Key Terms and Jargon

– European Data Protection Board (EDPB): An independent European body that contributes to the consistent application of data protection rules throughout the European Union and promotes cooperation between the EU’s data protection authorities.

– Targeted Advertising: A form of advertising where online advertisers use various data to show ads specific to the interest of users based on their usage patterns and behaviors.

– Regulatory Intervention: Actions taken by a regulatory agency or government to influence or determine policies in a particular area, in this case, digital privacy.

– Privacy Rights: Refers to the rights of individuals to control access to their personal information and protect their personal space from intrusion.

