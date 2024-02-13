Harlan Coben’s Novels Continue to Enthrall as Netflix Series

Summary: Harlan Coben has successfully transitioned from bestselling novelist to a household name on Netflix with eight of his thrilling books adapted into gripping series, and more are in the pipeline due to a renewed partnership with the streaming giant.

For over three decades, Harlan Coben’s mystery-thriller novels have captivated readers worldwide. His foray into adapting these nail-biting stories into series for Netflix has only broadened his reach. To date, 35 of his books have been published with more than 80 million copies in circulation globally. Netflix has become a new home for Coben’s intriguing plots, with eight adaptations already available for streaming on the platform.

In 2018, Coben signed an impactful five-year deal with Netflix to bring 14 of his novels to the screen. The effectiveness of this collaboration was highlighted by the extension of the contract in January 2024, following the success of the adaptation of “Fool Me Once.” Two additional adaptations are confirmed, and fans eagerly anticipate the possible series adaptation of Coben’s acclaimed Myron Bolitar series.

Coben’s Netflix slate began with “Safe,” starring Michael C. Hall, which premiered in May 2018 and was followed by “The Stranger” with Richard Armitage, revealing the disruptive secrets of a British family. “The Woods,” a Polish series, toggles between past and present times, delving into a gruesome summer camp crime, and the Spanish set “The Innocent” reveals the disturbing pasts of its protagonists. In “Gone For Good,” viewers journey through a social worker’s tragic past, while “Stay Close” twists the life of a bride-to-be with a concealed identity. Two Polish productions, “Hold Tight” and “Fool Me Once,” delve into communities fraught with secrets and deception, the latter involving a veteran’s quest for truth.

Viewers and critics alike await more thrilling adaptations from Coben’s extensive bibliographic arsenal, hopeful for the chance to see the adventures of Myron Bolitar come to life. With Netflix’s commitment, Coben’s tales of mystery and suspense will continue to flourish on the small screen.

