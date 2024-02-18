Hyderabad Police Pursue Perpetrators of Fake Official Social Media Accounts

The Hyderabad city police are in an active chase to catch a cyber gang responsible for creating fraudulent social media accounts impersonating top officials. Among the latest victims of this cyber deceit is the chairman of the Road Safety Authority, Anjani Kumar. A complaint has been lodged against the unidentified cyber criminals after the discovery of a counterfeit account in Kumar’s name.

The police have begun an investigation into the matter, aiming to unearth the source of the IP address and the location from which the fake account was established. Although no monetary harm has been reported from this particular falsified account, the police have taken preventive action. They have requested the deletion of the unauthorized account from the social media platform.

Previously, similar incidents resulted in financial losses. In one episode, a resident was tricked into transferring Rs 85,000 to these swindlers under the guise of helping an officer. This suggests the scam has previously breached the bank accounts of unsuspecting individuals.

The Hyderabad police have their work cut out for them as they continue to unravel this web of deceit. The complexities of cybercrime require an upgraded and informed approach, as criminals continue to leverage technology to exploit victims. As the law enforcement authorities wage their war against these digital thieves, the public is reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online behavior.

