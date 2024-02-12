Instagram Revises Content Recommendation Policies for Political Posts

In a stride to balance content delivery and user preferences, Instagram’s leadership, headed by Adam Mosseri, has introduced a new policy to scale back the recommendation of political content. The updated measures ensure that while users can still access political posts from accounts they follow, the platform will not actively promote or highlight such content. This decision emerges as part of a series of adjustments planned to be phased in over the upcoming weeks, particularly affecting public accounts that deal with political topics.

A representative for Instagram provided clarity on the scope of the policy, specifying that political content chiefly pertains to subjects regarding governance or electoral processes, such as discussions related to legislation, electoral events, or significant societal issues. They acknowledged the intricate and fluid nature of global issues, implying that the app’s definition of political content and how it’s managed will continue to evolve. This evolution is to be informed by ongoing dialogue with the platform’s global community and insights from external authorities.

The move reflects Instagram’s endeavours to improve the user experience by tailoring their content algorithms to be more sensitive to varied user interests and to promote a more neutral stance on matters of political significance.

**Summary:** Instagram, led by Adam Mosseri, is modifying its algorithm to reduce the promotion of political content. Users can still see political posts from accounts they follow, yet the app itself will not amplify them. The changes are to be implemented in the coming weeks, focusing on public accounts, and the definition of “political content” will be periodically updated through consultations with users and expert advice.

Definitions:

– Algorithm: A set of rules or a process that social media platforms use to decide which content is displayed to users, and in what order.

– Political Content: Posts related to governance, electoral processes, legislation, electoral events, or significant societal issues.

– User Preferences: The interests and choices of users on social media, which the platforms try to accommodate in order to improve the user experience.

