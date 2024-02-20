Netflix Amplifies Thai Storytelling with Ambitious Content Slate for 2023

Netflix is actively expanding its collection of Thai content in 2023, following the positive reception of its previous offerings. Yongyoot Thongkongtoon, Netflix’s director of content for Thailand, has hinted at a dynamic roster of local productions scheduled for release this year. This diverse selection includes seven series and one feature film, which feature a mix of thrilling drama, comedy, and a touch of sci-fi, aiming to enthrall audiences throughout the year.

A wave of acclaimed Thai filmmakers, including Nonzee Nimbutr and Pen-Ek Ratanaruang, is behind some of Netflix’s recent successes. This trend continues with Kongkiat Komesiri and Paween Purijitpanya taking the directorial helm for new projects. The line-up includes thought-provoking narratives like “Ready, Set, Love,” exploring gender dynamics in a skewed population, and “The Believers,” which delves into the dark side of entrepreneurship and religion. “Doctor Climax” brings to life the tale of a conservative doctor with a secret alter ego.

Additionally, viewers can anticipate spine-tingling thrills with “Terror Tuesday: Extreme,” as well as a courtly intrigue in “Master Of The House.” Another anticipated release is “Don’t Come Home,” a horror feature showcasing acclaimed actress Woranuch Bhirombhakdi and model Cindy Sirinya Bishop. The series “Tomorrow And I” offers a fusion of Thai culture with futuristic themes, while “Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell” promises intense action within a gripping kidnapping storyline.

With a recent win for “Hunger” at the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards and a record-breaking viewership for a Thai film on the platform, Netflix’s strategic investment in local Thai content is poised to capture global attention and perhaps earn further international recognition.

