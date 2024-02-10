Netflix and Sofia Vergara Reach Settlement With Griselda Blanco’s Family

In a significant development, the legal battle between Netflix, actress Sofia Vergara, and the family of the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco has been resolved, according to new documents. The lawsuit that took issue with the depiction of Blanco’s life in the Netflix miniseries starring Vergara was voluntarily dismissed with the clause that it could not be reopened.

The settlement concluded weeks of legal contention after Michael Corleone Blanco, son of Griselda, and his spouse claimed that Netflix had unauthorized access to their personal stories and identities for the creation of the show. They sought to prevent the release of the series, which was slated to premiere on January 25, arguing that it used intellectual property belonging to Blanco’s son without proper recognition or compensation.

This dispute highlights the intricate balance between storytelling and the protection of personal narratives, especially when adapted for entertainment purposes. The suit argued Michael’s substantial involvement in discussions around a potential book and show about his mother’s notorious past, expressing that he had been in communication with producers for over a decade. Despite his vested interest and contribution to material around his mother’s life story, Michael claimed to learn about the series via media reports, and that his work was utilized for the miniseries without acknowledgment.

Sofia Vergara, who not only starred as Blanco but also served as an executive producer, along with Netflix, faced scrutiny as defendants in the case. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Netflix has navigated such a dispute, as similar claims had previously emerged during the production of the “Narcos” series.

The resolution of this case avoids further litigation and sets a precedent for cooperation with the subjects or their families in future biographical endeavors.

