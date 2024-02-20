Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Embraces Korean Wave in Content Expansion

Netflix’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos showcased his enthusiasm for Korean entertainment during a recent press event in Seoul. Sarandos focused on the streaming giant’s commitment to amplifying its Korean offerings to a global audience.

Sarandos praised the dedication and insight of South Korean journalists, explaining how their feedback is essential for producing high-quality stories that resonate worldwide. He revealed highlights of Netflix’s upcoming roster, including the eagerly awaited ‘Squid Game’ sequel and the return of popular titles like ‘Physical: 100’ and ‘Sweet Home.’

A vocal fan of ‘Physical: 100,’ Sarandos shared his high hopes for ‘Squid Game 2,’ hinting at an impressive script and intriguing new games. Despite swirling rumors of an American remake, he clarified that there were no immediate plans for a version outside of the original Korean production, stating a focus on Korea first.

Sarandos’ tour in Seoul includes visits to the Netflix Korea original series production site and the Scandaline VFX office, underscoring Netflix’s substantial investments in the region. His journey comes after the company announced a strong Korean and global lineup for 2024 consisting of anticipated sequels and new ventures.

### Key Terms Definitions

– Co-CEO: A Co-Chief Executive Officer is one of two or more individuals who share the top executive position in a company.

– VFX: Visual Effects are processes by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live-action shot in filmmaking.

### Reporting, Research or Insightful Analysis

Based on Sarandos’ comments, it suggests that Netflix recognizes the global appeal of Korean content and the profitability of investing in the region’s creative productions. The success of shows like the original ‘Squid Game’ appears to fuel the company’s commitment and focus on Korean originality, setting a precedent for other content providers. Maintaining an authentic Korean production base may be seen as a strategy to preserve the unique qualities that international audiences have come to appreciate.