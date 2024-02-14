Netflix Unleashes an Exciting Array of Japanese Content for 2024

Netflix continues to make waves internationally with the introduction of a robust selection of Japanese programming set to premiere in 2024. Following the widespread success of its Korean, Thai, Indonesian, and Chinese offerings, the platform is focusing on Japanese stories. In the previous year, Japanese series and films soared in popularity, ranking third in viewership for non-English language content, trailing only behind productions from Korea and Spain.

The streaming giant has joined forces with Japan’s most revered filmmakers, including Hirokazu Kore-eda, winner at Cannes, and highly acclaimed scriptwriter Yuji Sakamoto. Fan favorites like “One Piece”, “Yu Yu Hakusho”, and “Pokemon Concierge” have resonated with audiences both domestically and globally, and Netflix is set to build on this momentum with a slew of new, multifaceted content from Japan.

Kaata Sakamoto, Netflix’s VP of Japanese content, expressed the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch stories tailored for Japanese viewers and to captivate an ever-growing international fan base with the upcoming 2024 lineup.

Among the eagerly anticipated titles is “House of Ninjas”, an innovative narrative delving into a contemporary society intertwined with ninja culture. “Tokyo Swindlers” adapts Ko Shinjo’s thrilling novel into a gripping tale of deceit in the urban jungle, starring notable actors Go Ayano and Etsushi Toyokawa. Drama enthusiasts can look forward to “Beyond Goodbye”, a poignant account of loss and love beyond death, starring the beloved Kasumi Arimura and Kento Sakaguchi.

Moreover, Netflix plans to renew crowd-pleasers like the reality dating series “Love Village” and the comedic “Last One Standing”, demonstrating their strategy to balance fresh content with fan-approved franchises.

In their pursuit of innovation and support for creative talent, Netflix also commits to enhancing production workflows and hosting Respect @ Training workshops to cultivate a respectful and professional environment on set. With a decade of influence in the Japanese market on the horizon, Sakamoto emphasizes the platform’s dedication to “local first” storytelling, ensuring a compelling and diverse lineup that is sure to captivate viewers.

