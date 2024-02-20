“Nimona” Makes a Splash on YouTube with a Limited-Time Free Viewing

In an unexpected move, Netflix has employed an innovative strategy to bolster its Oscar campaign by offering its acclaimed animated feature, “Nimona,” for a complimentary viewing on YouTube. Highly celebrated by both audiences and critics for its groundbreaking representation and breathtaking visuals, “Nimona” is now temporarily accessible at no cost until February 26.

The story, set in a tech-infused medieval setting, follows a knight wrongfully accused of a crime and his ally, a shape-shifting teenager named Nimona. Together, they embark on a sci-fi journey to clear the knight’s name. Voice talents include Moretz as Nimona and Ahmed as Ballister, supported by notables such as Eugene Lee Yang and RuPaul Charles.

The critical acclaim for “Nimona” has been substantial, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% and glowing reviews from reputable outlets, highlighting its unique blend of action, emotion, and humor. This film represents a notable triumph for animation outside of the industry giants and is part of Netflix’s broader foray into diverse storytelling in animation, competing against other Oscar hopefuls such as “Maestro” and “Nyad.” Fans of animation are encouraged to take advantage of this limited opportunity to witness “Nimona” without a subscription, as Netflix aims to demonstrate its film’s award-worthy quality to the Academy.

Key Terms and Definitions

– Oscar campaign: The efforts undertaken by filmmakers and studios to promote their films for consideration by the Academy for an Oscar nomination and win.

– Animated feature: A full-length film that is made using animation rather than live-action.

– Inclusive narrative: A story that features a diverse range of characters and viewpoints, often aiming to represent different backgrounds and communities.

– Rotten Tomatoes score: A percentage that reflects the proportion of positive reviews a film or show has received from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

– Academy: Refers to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization responsible for awarding the Oscars.

