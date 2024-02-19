Nintendo Switch’s Limited Streaming Services

In an era dominated by convenient streaming options, the Nintendo Switch stands out for its gaming-first approach, lacking the broader entertainment app integration seen in its predecessors and many of its contemporary consoles. While devices like smartphones, tablets, and even TVs boast an impressive array of streaming apps, the Switch keeps its focus narrow. Despite the console’s hybrid nature, adept at both portable and home gaming, it falls short in offering non-gaming entertainment—Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ are notably absent from its roster.

Previously, Nintendo platforms like the Wii U, 2DS, and 3DS series supported Netflix through the Nintendo eShop. This functionality, however, was discontinued in mid-2021, with no transition to the Switch. The current streaming landscape on the Switch is limited to YouTube and Crunchyroll, with Hulu maintaining a presence in certain locales like the United States. Twitch’s departure from the platform in early 2024 further narrowed the options for users. Additionally, the Pokémon TV app is poised to cease operations by the end of March 2024, despite being currently unavailable for new downloads.

Amidst these constraints, there’s speculation about the introduction of more streaming services in the potential release of a new Nintendo Switch iteration within the next year. Nintendo fans might hold out hope that a fresh console could herald an era of broader entertainment functionality for the popular gaming system.

