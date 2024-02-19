Nottingham Police Officers Disciplined Over Misuse of WhatsApp

In a disturbing violation of privacy and protocol, Nottinghamshire Police officers recently came under scrutiny for circulating graphic details about a triple murder case over WhatsApp. The case involved the tragic deaths of Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19-year-old Nottingham University students, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates at the hands of Valdo Calocane. Information concerning the brutal injuries sustained by the victims and operational responses by the police were improperly shared within a police WhatsApp group and subsequently forwarded to individuals not involved in the force.

Investigations revealed that PC Matthew Gell was among those who sent messages pertaining to the case to his wife and friend. Upon discovery, the families of the murdered expressed their horror at this breach of conduct. A month prior to the revelations, PC Gell was issued a final warning for accessing information on the assailant without authorization, highlighting a concerning disregard for data protection and the sanctity of the investigation process.

The force responded to the incident by holding a misconduct hearing for PC Gell, where he conceded his gross misjudgment. He received a final written warning for his indiscretions. The officer responsible for the original message was addressed informally but received developmental training. Nottinghamshire Police are keen to demonstrate their commitment to professional standards, holding public hearings to ensure transparency and to reassure the public of the integrity of their operations. The case has also prompted a review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct concerning police interactions with the murderer prior to the crimes, as well as the aftermath of the investigation.

