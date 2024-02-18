Patrick Kielty Celebrates Cat Deeley’s ‘This Morning’ Hosting Role

Television personality Patrick Kielty expresses his pride and excitement for his wife Cat Deeley as she embarks on a new journey co-hosting “This Morning.” With both Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard confirmed as the new full-time faces of the iconic show, Kielty shares heartfelt words and candid insights into his wife’s morning routine via his Instagram, highlighting her natural fit for morning television.

Cat Deeley, admired for her effervescent spirit and engaging presence, is set to grace the screens alongside Ben Shephard. The husband’s admiration was palpable in his social media tribute. Kielty affectionately teases her perpetual morning cheerfulness and chatty nature, elevating the announcement with personal anecdotes and a supportive message to Shephard, who will be joining Deeley in what Kielty implies will be a dynamic duo.

Celebrating Deeley’s authenticity and ceaseless energy, Kielty’s message resonated with fans of Deeley who look forward to her bringing that same charisma to “This Morning.” Deeley herself, alongside Shephard, shared their excitement and honor at becoming part of the show’s legacy, acknowledging the program’s importance and their commitment to its future.

The “This Morning” Instagram account echoed the sentiment, outlining the sentiments of the new hosts and their readiness to maintain the show’s standard of warmth, intelligence, and entertainment. Set to make their debut soon, Deeley and Shephard will host the show from Monday to Thursday with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary covering Fridays, heralding a new era for the beloved morning staple.

