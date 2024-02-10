PCB Considers New Social Media Policy for Cricketers

In response to recent events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly in the planning stages of developing a new governance framework concerning Pakistani cricketers’ use of social media platforms for fan engagement. This move comes after notable figures in Pakistan cricket like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi participated in interactive sessions on social media, sparking debates and drawing widespread interest from the public.

The core issue lies with the potential risk of controversies arising from such sessions, which could reflect on the players’ professional commitments. To tackle this, the PCB is contemplating integrating these activities within the players’ central contracts, thereby setting clear boundaries and expectations. In an attempt to address the issue thoroughly, interactions are being scheduled between the PCB, players, and their representatives to discuss the way forward.

Babar Azam’s interactive session on February 1st, where he fielded questions from fans, and Shaheen Afridi’s engagement on February 4th, which included a response to queries about potential team selections for future tournaments, have highlighted the importance of a regulated approach to social media use by players.

