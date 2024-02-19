Rasha Thadani Teases Raveena Tandon over “Cringe” Instagram Reels

In a light-hearted revelation, Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon shared insights into her family dynamics, particularly the amusing criticisms she faces from her daughter Rasha Thadani over her Instagram content. Despite Raveena’s enthusiasm for participating in social media trends, 18-year-old Rasha is preparing for her film debut and does not shy away from calling out her mother’s reels, which she finds less than impressive.

Her candid exchanges with Raveena were revealed during an interview with News18 Showsha, where the actress humorously admitted to her lack of finesse on Instagram. Raveena recounted joining a viral trend which her daughter swiftly deemed “cringe” and suggested she remove it, only to ironically witness the same trend gain widespread acclaim when Bollywood star Deepika Padukone later took part.

The banter between mother and daughter highlights a generational difference in social media perceptions, with Raveena embracing the fun of creating content that makes her “fall off the floor laughing,” albeit sparingly. Meanwhile, her children maintain a somewhat reserved stance towards the film industry; Rasha critiques her mother’s online presence, while her son, Ranbirvardhan, displays limited interest in cinematic pursuits.

This family dynamic offers a glimpse into the home life of the beloved actress, underscoring not just the playful relationship she shares with her daughter but also Rasha’s imminent entry into Bollywood alongside notable actors. The contrast between a teenager’s candid feedback and her mother’s lighthearted response encapsulates the often humorous nature of parental engagement in the digital age.

