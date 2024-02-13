Rekindling Romance: Valentine’s Day Reimagined with Homemade Meals

Summary: This year, a unique Valentine’s Day campaign encourages partners to show their affection through the art of cooking. Featuring the use of a Philips AirFryer and support from Terribly Tiny Tales, the initiative, led by star couple Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur, inspires lovebirds to craft heartfelt, homemade culinary wonders to celebrate their love.

Valentine’s Day 2024 is taking a turn towards the intimate and personal with an innovative campaign titled #MakeNotBuy. The initiative aims to inspire couples to express their love through the creation of a romantic homemade dinner. It is the antithesis of commercial gifting, suggesting that a meal made with effort and affection can have a far greater impact on a relationship than any store-bought present.

Spearheaded by Terribly Tiny Tales, a noted storytelling platform, and featuring high-profile newlyweds Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur, the campaign delivers a powerful message: love can be most deeply expressed through simple actions like cooking. The ad film for the campaign, which promotes the Philips AirFryer as an ideal kitchen companion, whimsically captures the joy and depth of preparing a special dish for one’s partner.

Anuj Gosalia, CEO of TTT, discussed the essence of romance that the campaign hopes to evoke, emphasizing the beauty found in crafting something with one’s own hands for their significant other. The Philips AirFryer collaboration was highlighted as a perfect match for the campaign, supporting the narrative of love fused with culinary creativity.

Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer at Versuni India, commented on the alignment of the company’s values with the campaign, articulating the notion that cooking is not just about the food; it’s about the moments and memories that are created in the process. Following the success of last year’s related endeavor, this year’s campaign promises to widen its reach, enabling people to experience an extraordinary month of love with the help of Versuni’s domestic appliances.

