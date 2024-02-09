Selfie Tragedy: Two Young Men Killed by Express Train in Bihar

In a cautionary tale about the perils of distracted behavior near train tracks, two young men from Bihar’s West Champaran district were struck and killed by a train. Authorities reported the pair was engaged in making social media content when the incident occurred, highlighting a disturbing trend of risky behavior for online fame.

Kanhaiya Kumar and Suraj Kumar, two residents of Amwa Bairagi village, were on the tracks at Parsa halt under the jurisdiction of Majhaulia police station when they were hit by the Raxaul-New Delhi Satyagraha express. The two were reportedly wearing earphones and did not notice the oncoming train as they were focused on capturing video content.

Station House Officer Akhilesh Kumar Mishra of the Majhaulia police station confirmed the event and indicated that an investigation is underway. The initial findings suggest the deceased were so engrossed in their activity, amplified by the loud volume in their earphones, that they were unaware of the train’s approach.

The local community, upon discovering the tragedy, tried to remove the bodies, but were stopped by police who insisted on a formal postmortem procedure at Government Medical College and Hospital in Bettiah.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and safety when near railway tracks, and that distraction by digital devices can have deadly consequences.

