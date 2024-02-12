Society at Risk: The Harm of Glorifying Violence on Social Media

A worrying trend has been identified by mental health experts who note the increasing portrayal of violent acts such as shootings and murders on social media. This growing prevalence of graphic content has experts concerned about its impact on society, particularly regarding the erosion of the time spent on human interaction and the development of healthy emotional bonds. A significant problem identified in the 21st century is a sense of disconnection among people, which can lead to heightened emotional distress and a susceptibility to influence from violent media.

City psychiatrists, including distinguished professionals like Dr Harish Shetty, have stressed that explosive behaviors are exacerbated by this trend, often complicated by culprits with political immunity. They advocate for accountability of channels and social media platforms that disseminate violent content, warning of the consequences of exposing impressionable minds to such imagery.

Adverse emotional consequences like fear, anxiety, impulsiveness, and a deterioration of moral compasses are making the rounds in society, as conveyed by psychiatrist Dr Bharat Vatwani, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee. The interaction with violence in media may numb emotional responses, further contributing to a viscous cycle of criminal behavior. Vatwani cautions that witnessing crimes, even vicariously, may remove ethical barriers and encourage a replica effect amongst vulnerable individuals.

The proliferation of violent content could thus be leading to a worrying decline in societal and individual emotional self-regulation, hinting at a broader issue rooted in the psychological fabric of contemporary society. To address these concerns, mental health helplines have been put in place for individuals seeking assistance.

Key Terms and Definitions

– Emotional Distress: A mental state of suffering characterized by feelings of anxiety, fear, or depression.

– Emotional Bonds: Connections between individuals characterized by affection, trust, and understanding.

– Moral Compass: A person’s ability to judge what is right and wrong and act accordingly.

– Impressionable Minds: Minds that are easily influenced, especially those of young or inexperienced individuals.

– Psychological Fabric: The complex structure and dynamics of psychological aspects in a society or community.

– Criminal Behavior: Actions that violate the laws of a society and are punishable by that society’s legal system.

– Replica Effect: The tendency to imitate or reproduce behavior observed in others, especially negative actions.

– Dr. Bharat Vatwani: A renowned psychiatrist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee, which is an annual award established to perpetuate former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay’s example of integrity in governance, courageous service to the people, and pragmatic idealism within a democratic society.

