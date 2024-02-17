Surrey Students Surprise Teacher with Elaborate Birthday Prank

In a heartwarming display of appreciation, students at Johnston Heights Secondary in Surrey orchestrated an elaborate prank to surprise their beloved teacher, Joshua Filiatrault, with a birthday celebration. The students, known for their fondness of the physical education and English teacher, convinced Mr. Filiatrault, affectionately called Mr. Fili, that he needed to intervene in a fake fight, only to reveal a room filled with cheer, a birthday cake, and a chorus of ‘Happy Birthday.’

The planned performance unfolded with precision, involving fake bickering by the ‘fighting’ students in a previous class to set the scene. Meanwhile, two other students played their part in the ruse by engaging Mr. Filiatrault in conversations about university advice to ensure the surprise remained under wraps.

Upon realizing that the supposed conflict was, in fact, an act of kindness from his students, Mr. Filiatrault expressed initial relief followed by light-hearted irritation at the successful deception. The students, including Grade 11’s Bonnie Luo and Grade 12’s Maxine Nguyen, expressed their desire to celebrate a teacher who brings passion to every activity, influencing not just educational moments but the broader, vibrant school life.

The prank, which resulted in an overwhelmingly popular TikTok video, showcases the mutual admiration and respect between Mr. Filiatrault and his students. It has gathered nearly nine million likes on the platform and signifies the cultural impact and dedication Mr. Filiatrault has instilled in his students, a testament to the school community’s spirit.

