The Intrigue of Lionel Messi’s Selective Social Media Following

In a surprising revelation, Lionel Messi’s Instagram account shows a discerning choice in the football clubs he follows. Despite boasting an enviable following of nearly half a billion fans, the legendary Argentine footballer keeps his followed accounts to a modest 305, among which only six are football clubs. One of these is his present team, Inter Miami, reflecting his recent shift to the Major League Soccer scene and signaling a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Messi’s connection with his formative years is evident as he follows Newell’s Old Boys, the club where his football journey began, and La Bajada 10, a nod to his roots in his hometown. His loyalty to Barcelona, the club where Messi became a global icon, remains unshaken, as demonstrated by his continued social media association.

However, the absence of Paris Saint-Germain on his followed list, despite a two-year tenure at the French club, is a curious omission and perhaps reflective of his admitted challenging stint in France. Messi has openly discussed his struggle to find joy during his time with PSG, contrasting with the contentment he now experiences in Miami.

This selective following highlights Messi’s personal and professional affiliations and disaffiliations, with the notable inclusivity of two European powerhouses, Manchester City and Chelsea, that seemingly have no direct personal ties to the star. It suggests that Messi carefully curates his social media presence to be reflective of his personal narrative and current enthusiasms.

**Summary**: Lionel Messi’s Instagram activity offers a window into the personal side of his illustrious football career. Following a select list of football clubs that reflects his past associations and current engagements, Messi’s choices reveal affinities that extend beyond contractual obligations—a sentiment that has clearly impacted both his online and on-field expression of loyalty and contentment.

