Tiger Woods Debuts New Branding at The Riviera Country Club Event

In a fresh take on the golfing icon’s career, Tiger Woods, the tournament host, caught the attention of spectators at The Riviera Country Club as he revealed his new personal logo and ‘SDR’ branding, symbolized by tiger stripes, during a practice session. This change comes after Woods, a veritable legend with 15 major championships under his belt, transitioned away from his long-standing association with Nike.

Woods, at 48, is charting his comeback from an ankle surgery that held him off the fairways for a considerable time. His strategy is to participate in one tournament per month in the upcoming year, which many see as a testament to his enduring passion for the sport and a calibrated approach to maintaining his fitness levels. The golfer’s last competitive appearance was at the PNC Championship where he played with his son, Charlie.

The anticipation is high as Woods prepares to contend in his first official PGA Tour event since the previous year’s Masters, with the opening tee-off scheduled at The Riviera. He will be joined by PGA champions Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in a bid to showcase his undiminished golf prowess.

Other noteworthy groups include the Australian golfer Cam Davis paired with World No.52 Adam Hadwin and the American Cameron Young. Additionally, former World No.1 Jason Day will play beside Tony Finau and Brendon Todd. Meanwhile, Adam Scott is set to close out the day playing with Alex Smalley and Taylor Montgomery. The eclectic mix of seasoned professionals and rising stars sets the stage for an exciting tournament ahead.

