TikTok Star Teresa Smith Passes Away at 48 After Private Battle with Cancer

In a sudden and heartrending turn of events, the TikTok community bids farewell to one of their beloved stars, Teresa Smith, known as @Queenzzielocthevoice. Her daughter Yolundria Rooks announced this tragic news, touching upon the icon’s unexpected passing and her quiet struggle with ovarian cancer which later spread to her lungs. Smith left the world in her Stockton, California, home on Valentine’s Day, surrounded by the warmth of her family and friends.

The 48-year-old star saw her rise to fame on the social media platform with her captivating and distinctive duets of well-loved pop songs. Most notably, her renditions of Billie Eilish’s hit “What Was I Made For?” which captured the hearts and screens of millions, eliciting a magical response from Eilish herself. Smith was not only talented but also touched by the love and acclaim she received, drawing joy from her ability to positively affect people’s lives through her gifts.

Born and raised with music in her roots in Macon, Georgia, Smith’s journey was one of continued passion, from childhood performances during home church services alongside her brother, to sharing her R&B creations with the world via Spotify.

Her daughter’s GoFundMe campaign is not only a plea for help to bring Smith back to her Georgia roots for burial next to her son Josiah but also a promise to uphold the responsibility of caring for her siblings. The support pouring in from followers demonstrates the significant impact Smith had, with many reminiscing about how her TikTok presence brought them laughter and solace in difficult times.

As the digital world mourns, Teresa Smith’s legacy of music, joy, and resonating positivity continues to echo through the lives she touched, both online and in person.

