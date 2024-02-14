Tragic End for Family’s Devoted Labrador Found Slain

In a harrowing event that has stunned a close-knit community, the sorrow-stricken Tumelty family grieves the loss of their adored black Labrador, Storm. Aged five, Storm was an integral part of the Tumelty household, cherishing the companionship of Gary Tumelty’s three children. The loyal canine vanished mysteriously from Ballykinler on February 7 and was later discovered lifeless with a fatal gunshot wound near Ballydonnell Road on February 12.

Gary, who was met with the heart-wrenching sight of Storm’s body, revealed that it was not rare for the dog to wander given their rural lifestyle. He had pieced together his pet’s last known movements using footage from neighborhood CCTV systems, which showed Storm’s energetic demeanor up until his sudden disappearance.

Despite a vigorous weeklong search, the outcome was not the reunion the family had hoped for. Storm, who was known for his gentle nature around livestock, was suspected to have been abducted, potentially by someone intending to keep him. However, overwhelmed by the widespread search efforts on social media and within the Ballykinler community, the perpetrator seems to have opted for a tragic resolution.

The regional police are actively seeking information to uncover the details of Storm’s demise and are encouraging people to come forward with any insights. They have also requested the public to review dash-cam footage from the time of the dog’s disappearance in efforts to aid the investigation.

This distressing incident has left the family and community mourning the loss of a dog that only saw the goodness in others and fell victim to a malevolent act. The investigation remains ongoing, with hopes that justice for Storm and the Tumelty family will prevail.

