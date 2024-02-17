Verizon Offers Exclusive Netflix Premium Deal for Customers

Summary: Verizon has introduced a new Netflix promotion, offering its customers a complimentary one-year subscription to Netflix Premium, which is an enticing incentive for users to manage their streaming services through Verizon’s +play platform. This move benefits both loyal Verizon customers and the streaming giant by fostering a deeper engagement between the service provider and its user base.

Verizon has unveiled an enticing promotion for its customers that could greatly enhance their streaming experience. Eligible Verizon subscribers now have the opportunity to access a free one-year subscription to Netflix Premium through the +play service. This means that those signed up for qualifying Verizon services such as postpaid mobile and certain home internet packages can save almost $23 each month, totaling an impressive annual saving of roughly $276.

This deal comes shortly before the much-awaited release of Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” making it perfectly timed for fans ready to dive into the new series. The live-action adaptation, which holds the promise to redeem the world of Avatar after a previous unsuccessful film attempt, is set to premiere on February 22, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

To claim this promotional offer, Verizon customers should visit the +play portal via a web browser, not through the Verizon app. Announced as a limited-time offer, customers should act quickly to assess their eligibility and capitalize on this exclusive deal. The process involves signing up for a +play annual subscription, after which customers can manage their new Netflix Premium subscription by creating a Netflix account or logging into an existing one.

As streaming services become a staple in contemporary entertainment, promotions such as Verizon’s Netflix deal present a strategic approach to retain customer loyalty while providing added value through complementary service offerings.

FAQ Section:

Q: What is Verizon’s new promotion about?

A: Verizon has introduced a promotion offering eligible customers a free one-year subscription to Netflix Premium when managing their streaming services through the +play platform.

Q: What is the +play platform?

A: +play is Verizon’s service that allows subscribers to manage their streaming subscriptions.

Q: Who is eligible for the Verizon Netflix promotion?

A: Customers with qualifying Verizon services, such as postpaid mobile and select home internet packages, are eligible for this offer.

Q: How much can customers save with this Netflix promotion?

A: Eligible customers can save almost $23 monthly, which amounts to roughly $276 in a year.

Q: Why is the release timing of Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” significant?

A: The release timing is noteworthy because the series is expected to redeem the Avatar franchise after a previous film’s unsuccessful attempt, and the offer provides a way for fans to watch it at no additional cost when it premiers on February 22, 2024.

Q: How can Verizon customers claim the Netflix promotional offer?

A: Customers can claim the offer by visiting the +play portal through a web browser (not the Verizon app), signing up for a +play annual subscription, and then either creating a new Netflix account or logging into an existing one.

Q: Is the offer available indefinitely?

A: No, it is a limited-time offer, and customers are advised to check their eligibility and sign up as soon as possible to take advantage of the deal.

Key Terms & Definitions:

– Netflix Premium: A subscription tier of Netflix that offers streaming in Ultra HD quality and allows users to watch on four screens at once.

– Postpaid Mobile Services: Wireless mobile services that are billed to the customer after usage, as opposed to prepaid services that are paid for in advance.

– Home Internet Packages: Bundled services provided by a telecommunications company that include internet access for home use.

– Streaming Services: Digital services that allow users to watch TV shows, movies, and other content via the internet, often through a monthly subscription.

Remember that to access and manage your promotional subscription, you should use the website portal instead of the mobile application. If you’re unsure about your eligibility for the Verizon +play Netflix offer, contact Verizon customer support for assistance.