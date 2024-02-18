WhatsApp Adjusts User Age Limit to 13, Aligning with Other Platforms

In a move to harmonize with the age requirements of other social media services, WhatsApp has announced a significant policy change by reducing the minimum age for usage from 16 to 13 years old. This adjustment, effective starting Friday, standardizes WhatsApp’s minimum age with that of Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The shift in policy is distinctly stated on WhatsApp’s official website, outlining that a user must be a minimum of 13 years old—or the higher age mandated by their country—to create and operate a WhatsApp account. Alongside this update, WhatsApp’s Terms of Service have been reiterated, emphasizing that account creation using false information is prohibited, as is registering an account for someone below the age threshold.

Despite recent calls from educational authorities to increase the minimum user age to 16 for social media platforms, WhatsApp’s recent modification underscores that it will not alter the platform’s approach to privacy and data sharing. WhatsApp stands firm that personal messages continue to be secured with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that conversations remain private and inaccessible to anyone outside of the communicating parties.

The Department of Education had recommended such an age increase earlier, with Minister for Education Norma Foley recognizing the double-edged sword that social media presents to the youth—offering substantial potential for connection yet requiring a higher degree of responsibility from service providers. Foley also expressed encouragement regarding the ongoing exploration of robust age verification systems by national regulators to enhance online safety for the younger demographic.

