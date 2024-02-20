WhatsApp Contests IT Rule as a Breach of Constitutional Rights

WhatsApp is challenging a particular provision of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, asserting that it infringes upon the constitutionally guaranteed rights of privacy and freedom of speech. This argument is grounded in the belief that Rule 4(2) is not only inconsistent with the IT Act but is also arbitrarily contrary to Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

The company has highlighted that the issue surrounding the IT Rules is not isolated, with challenges currently under consideration in various High Courts, including the Delhi High Court. In this context, WhatsApp has previously challenged the same provision. Based on these substantial legal contentions, WhatsApp argues that the order issued by a Magistrate should not have been made. The validity of the order is under question, but even if it were to be considered valid, WhatsApp maintains that it would still stand as unconstitutional, sparking significant legal debate.

Key Terms and Definitions

Information Technology (IT) Rules: Regulations in India that outline the responsibility of online platforms and intermediaries with regard to user-generated content, data privacy, and other IT management areas.

Article 14 of the Indian Constitution: This article ensures equality before the law and equal protection of the laws within the territory of India, prohibiting discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth.

Intermediary Liability: The legal responsibility of online service providers (intermediaries) for the content that is published or transmitted through their services.

