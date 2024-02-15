YouTube Enhances Music Availability Amid TikTok’s Licensing Woes

As TikTok confronts challenges with music licensing, YouTube has made a strategic move by enhancing its offerings for video content creators. The Google-owned platform has announced a new feature that allows creators to integrate and remix music videos directly into their Shorts. This update arrives at a significant time, coinciding with TikTok’s loss of access to a wide array of tracks from popular artists due to a fallout with Universal Music Group (UMG).

YouTube’s latest feature appears to be a direct answer to the gap left by TikTok, given the streaming service’s current licensing battles. The absence of an agreement with UMG led to TikTok losing hits from famed musicians such as Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, leading to silence in existing videos that previously contained UMG’s music.

While TikTok’s users grapple with these limitations, YouTube has seized the opportunity to provide uninterrupted access to UMG’s collection of music. The new YouTube Shorts functionality not only enables the inclusion of music video content but also provides creative tools for remixing, such as adding the music video as a backdrop, splicing in clips, and employing the audio tracks in unique ways.

This tactical development could potentially give YouTube a competitive edge in the realm of short-form video content. By tapping into the creators’ need for a robust music library and user-friendly remixing capabilities, YouTube is looking to affirm its position against the backdrop of TikTok’s licensing disputes. Creators interested in exploring this feature can simply hit the “remix” button on a music video to delve into their remixing endeavours.

